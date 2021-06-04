If you are a new parent you definitely want to read this or pass it along to one.

Fisher-Price has issued a recall of their baby gliders and soothers after four reports of infant deaths, specifically:

4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and

2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission,

The infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs.

The victims were a 4-month old baby from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada and one from Michigan, and only an 11-week-old baby in Colorado. All died on the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide. The company's chairman and general manager both described the events as "heart-breaking."

We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.

The deaths all occurred between April 2019 and February 2020.

About 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers were sold between January 2014 and December 2020. It costs around $110. 55,000 units of the 2-in-1 soothers were sold between November 2018 and May 2021 for $125. Both products were available for purchase in stores and online including Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

If you have either one of these products, you are asked to discontinue use and contact Fisher-Price to receive a full refund. See if what you own is eligible here.

A picture of the recalled products can be found below.

The company is also reminding parents that the BEST way to put your baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface without blankets, pillows, or stuffed animals as all can cause suffocation.

