Some Fitbit Devices Are Being Recalled After Causing Burns

If you purchased a Fitbit device between September 2017 and December 2021, it might be recalled because the batteries are causing serious burns.

Fitbit has issued a recall for approximately 1 million of their devices. The problem with the devices is the battery could overheat and burn users who are wearing it.

There have been 115 reports in the U.S. of the Fitbit's lithium ion battery overheating. There have been 78 burn injuries reported. four of the reports describe 2nd degree burns. Two reports involve Fitbits that have caused 3rd degree burns.

Fitbit issued the following statement...

"Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches."

The models of Fitbits being recalled include:

Ionic FB503CPBU (Slate Blue/Burnt Orange)

Ionic FB503GYBK (Charcoal/Smoke Gray)

Ionic FB503WTGY (Blue Gray/Silver Gray)

Ionic FB503WTNV (Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray)

These Ionic smartwatches were sold at retailers like Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, and online through Amazon. com and the Fitbit website.

If you have one of these devices, you are urged to contact Fitbit for a pre-paid package to use to return your device and receive a $299 refund. The company says it’ll also extend a 40% discount code for other select Fitbit devices. You can call at 888-925-1764, or visit the Fitbit’s online refund center here.

Fitbit said incidents of the batteries overheating are "very rare". This recall does not affect the company's other smartwatches or any of their fitness trackers.

Here is a YouTube video of a review of the Fitbit Ionic...