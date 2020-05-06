Five Beautiful Michigan Landscape Paintings

When life gives you isolation, sometimes art is the remedy. Here's five contemporary Michigan landscapes painted by Michigan artists.

Just a quick tour of Michigan art, curated by ME! And courtesy of Instagram.

Up first, a look at the Detroit riverfront by Greg Carr.

Here's a Northern lake, rendered by John French.

I'm a sucker for triptychs, like this one of the dunes by Jen Stefanek.

Landscapes can be urban, here's a nice one by Richard Culling.

And last, but not least, a nice impressionistic spring scene by Betsy O'Neill.