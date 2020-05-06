Five Beautiful Michigan Landscape Paintings
When life gives you isolation, sometimes art is the remedy. Here's five contemporary Michigan landscapes painted by Michigan artists.
Just a quick tour of Michigan art, curated by ME! And courtesy of Instagram.
Up first, a look at the Detroit riverfront by Greg Carr.
Here's a Northern lake, rendered by John French.
I'm a sucker for triptychs, like this one of the dunes by Jen Stefanek.
Landscapes can be urban, here's a nice one by Richard Culling.
And last, but not least, a nice impressionistic spring scene by Betsy O'Neill.
