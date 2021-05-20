Five Ways to Meet Job Search Requirements for UIA

With job search requirements returning soon, here are the ways to fulfill them.

On May 30th, 2021 the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will be reinstating the job search requirements. Michigan residents that are collecting unemployment benefits will once again have to prove that they are actively looking for work to continue collecting. Currently, UIA benefits top out at $362 per week, but the additional $300 weekly federal benefit will continue.

With record numbers of Michiganders filing for benefits during the pandemic, many may not be familiar with the work search requirement...We want to make sure claimants understand what information is needed to meet the newly reinstated requirements and prevent a delay in receiving their benefits...said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson.

What are the eligible work search options?

There are five ways to fulfill the job search requirements for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Submitting an application

Attending a job interview with a potential employer

Attending a job fair or employment workshop

Applying for the new Clean Slate expungement program

Participating in a Michigan Works program.

When do the job search requirements start?

The job search requirements were suspended in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are now being reinstated on May 30th, 2021. As of May 30th, workers will have to fill out a form online while certifying their benefits each week, which details what they did to meet the job search requirements.

There are exemptions to the requirements as well, including some exemptions for self-employed workers and those who can't work due to COVID-19.

Source: ABC 12