Flags at Both Federal and Michigan State Buildings Fly Half-Staff
In the wake of the horrible news of mass shootings in El Paso and then Dayton, Governor Whitmer sent out an order to fly all flags on State buildings, facilities, and other state grounds at half-staff through Thursday in memory of the victims, according to WZZM.
President Trump made a similar mandate Sunday, for all federal buildings to fly half-staff until Thursday.
Here's part of the announcement from Gov. Whitmer through WZZM:
“We are heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others. My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents and first responders of Texas and Ohio.”