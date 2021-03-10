Flags at Half-Staff to Honor former Kalamazoo State Sen. Jack Welborn

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, March 11 to honor the life and service of former State Sen. John “Jack” Welborn. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral.

“Our state is saddened by the loss of former state Senator Jack Welborn,” Governor Whitmer said. “He will be remembered for his years of public service and commitment to serve Michiganders. As he is laid to rest, my thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Welborn was born on December 20, 1932, in Kalamazoo. He was a graduate of Richland High School. He represented the Kalamazoo area in the Michigan House from 1973 to 1974, and in the Michigan Senate from 1974 to 1982, and again from 1985 to 1994.

Welborn was elected Cooper Township Supervisor and led a landmark case against the State of Michigan that led to fairer taxation for the Township. After being elected to Michigan Legislature, Welborn was able to pass a law to create an independent Michigan Tax Tribunal, where tax disputes could be resolved fairly.

Welborn was involved in Right to Life and state mental health. He was a strong supporter of the Kalamazoo Mission and Michigan’s Amish communities. He ran for Michigan Governor in 1982. He served on the Gull Lake and Parchment School Boards, Cooper Township Fire Department, and Kalamazoo GOP.

Jack Welborn passed away on Sunday, March 7 at the age of 88 years old. Funeral Services will be private, but public visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Parchment Redmond Funeral Home, 2300 East "G" Avenue, in Parchment. Memorial donations may be made to Henry Troyer for the Amish Emergency Fund, and checks may be directed to the Redmond Funeral Home.

Flags should remain lowered through Saturday, March 20 in accordance with the previous announcement for former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 21.