Flags In Michigan Lowered To Honor Covid Deaths

With total Covid cases at the time of this writing sitting at 443,076 and 10,625 resulting deaths across the state, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and state of Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of those who have passed because of the virus.

The flags will be lowered to half-staff for 10 days, representing one day per 1,000 deaths. Flags will be lowered immediately (today) and run through Friday, December 18.

In a statement released earlier today the Governor had this to say:

“Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Whitmer said, in a statement. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life. With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together.”

The state is inviting businesses, private citizens and public buildings to join the remembrance as well by flying any U.S. or State flags at half-staff.

To properly lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Dec 19th.