Flash Flood Water Park Announces Summer Re-opening

The City of Battle Creek has announced the re-opening of Flash Flood Water Park, for the summer season, with gates opening Saturday, June 5th, at noon.

This season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the pool will be open 7-days a week, from noon to 6 PM. General admission is $10, children 2 and younger are free. Now that Wuhan Virus restrictions are being lifted, the pool will be open at full capacity with no restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

Flash Flood features two, 200-foot outdoor water slides, zero-depth entry pools, and a water playground. In addition to the Water Park, other attractions include the Inflatable Slide, Bounce House, and Water Wars. And you won’t go away hungry, with concessions that include pizza, nachos, pretzels, chicken fritters, ice cream, candy, drinks, and much more.

At the gift shop, you can purchase towels, sunscreen, souvenir bags, toys, and even disposable diapers if you decided to stay for the day and arrived short-handed.

Two season pass options are offered:

• Individual Flash Flood Season Summer Fun Pass at $75 per person. Membership includes a stylish membership I.D. to the Indoor and Outdoor Flash Flood Water Park, an official water bottle along with coupons.

• Family of 4 Summer Fun Pass at $260. Membership includes membership ID to the Indoor and Outdoor Flash Flood Water Park, tote bag, 4 water bottles, and coupons.

You can now enjoy your newfound freedom to be able to cool off in public, this summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.