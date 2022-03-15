Flint Michigan Election Official Charged With Ballot Tampering And Misconduct In 2020 Election!

How many times have you been told by the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, most pundits on TV and many elected Republicans that there was no tampering with the vote in the 2020 election? How many times have we been lectured by all of those people that all of the claims of election fraud are “unproven”?

The Detroit Free Press, yes you read the correctly the Detroit Free Press is reporting that a Democrat former Flint Township clerk and current county election supervisor has been charged with election crimes stemming from the 2020 election. Kathy Funk was charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. Another surprise is the Democrat lead Michigan Attorney General's office announced the charges last Friday. Kathy Funk, a Democrat will face trial in Genesee County District Court, the same county in which she now holds the elections supervisor position.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office alleges that she “purposely broke a seal on a ballot container”. According to Michigan law, the votes in that ballot container now cannot be counted in any anticipated recount. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel said “Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions…Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy”.

Her attorney, Matthew Norwood, said of the two charges “She says it’s absolutely not true”.

What will the mainstream media say about this? They will say that there is no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election if they say anything at all. The question then would be how many election fraud cases have to be exposed for them to admit that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. If widespread election fraud occurred, it will not matter how much proof is given, if any still exists and has not been deleted or shredded. They will never admit that it occurred, too many people’s lives, jobs and elected seats would be at risk.

You may be wondering why the Detroit Free Press would report on someone from their own Party being charged with election fraud in the 2020 election and the Michigan Attorney General’s office lead by a Democrat charging a fellow Democrat.

Perhaps the Detroit Free Press wanted to control the message and be able to say they have reported on election fraud. Also, why not throw a small fish under the bus to keep the big fish in the game and claim they you are a real news organization.

When it comes to Michigan Attorney General’s office, it could be for the same reasons. They want to say they have charged people in their Party with election fraud. Also once again why not throw a small fish under the bus to keep the big fish in the game.