Flint’s Abandoned Pirates Park Looks Like It’s Been Plundered by Pirates

There was an experience in Flint like no other, that is hopefully going to be reopened with the help of a Flint Businessman. Pirates Park was an entertainment park located at 4175 Miller Rd, in Flint, MI and since its closing, it looks like it has been plundered by pirates. Octane Exploration recently went to the property to document how this once pristine closed business has become a full project for the potential new owner:

So my first Pirates Park [exploration] reached 267k people and was shared 1400+ times. Now I'm not sure it that had anything to do with all of the recent attention to the place, but the gentleman that is working on buying the place has been on the news multiple times since and I actually met with him and talked about the place and his plans, and everything sounds great. I'm really crossing my fingers that this happens. In these pictures and the ones from my other post you'll see exactly what he will be battling once he signs the papers.

Many people who frequented the attraction are heartbroken over the vandalization that has taken place in the years since its closing from other people exploring the property:

When this place closed, it was damn near pristine! I will never understand the need for graffiti and vandalism. This is what gives other explorers and photographers a bad name. Just take your pictures and get out. I hope the owner is successful. I'd love to see it reopen.

As you can see below, the potential new owner will have his work cut out for him.