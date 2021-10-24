A film documenting Flint's ongoing water crisis is set to open in select US theaters on October 29. The film, which is narrated by actor Alec Baldwin, will debut just eight days after Baldwin was involved in a fatal movie set shooting that left a cinematographer dead and the film's director injured.

Ironically, the film titled "Flint: Who Can You Trust?" opens in New York and Los Angeles two weeks before it debuts in the city that bears its name. The flick is scheduled to make its Buick City debut at the Flint Institute of Arts sometime in mid-November.

Take a look at the film's trailer below.

Baldwin is said to be giving his full cooperation to authorities investigating the incident which occurred during the production of 'Rust,' a low-budget Western being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin is the star and director of the film and was reportedly the one who fired the prop gun that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

The actor was spotted in Flint early in 2019 as film crews gathered footage for the production of the film. We learned in 2020 that Baldwin had been tapped as the flick's narrator and Mlive reports that the film was ready to be released in June of 2020 but had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no word yet that the film will be delayed again because of the fatal movie set shooting.

Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was interviewed for the film, as were Flint water activists Melissa Mays and LeeAnn Walters. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is featured in the documentary as well.

