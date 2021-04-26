Flint Water Problem 7 Years Later; What Did We Get For Our Money?

I was surprised when I read that the Flint water problem occurred 7 years ago. That is how fast we travel through our lives happen. Back on April 25, 2014 officials from the city of Flint, Michigan switched the city’s water supply to the Flint River in an attempt to save money. When they did so, they unintentionally imported lead-poisoned water into homes. That caused what many called a massive public health crisis.

To give you a very brief history it all started when city officials decided to switch their water supply from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Karegnondi Water Authority. The reason for the switch was to save money for their economically challenged city. The problem came when the city needed a temporary water source before the Karegnondi connection could be built. The city officials decided to make the Flint river their temporary water source. Within a month Flint residents were complaining that the water flowing into their homes was brown and smelled bad. They later found out that there was lead in the water that never was addressed and caused health problems for some of the residents.

According to an MLive article:

“Nearly 27,000 water service lines have been dug up by contractors and nearly 10,000 lead and galvanized steel pipes, damaged by corrosive Flint River water, have been replaced so far through the $97-million project. An estimated 500 more homes still require excavation before the program can be closed out...In addition to that program, a new $6-million chemical feed building at the Flint water treatment plant on Dort Highway is scheduled for completion during the next eight months as well as a secondary water source connection, a $17-million project.”

The mayor of Flint Sheldon Neeley released a statement that read in part:

“There is still more work to be done, but we are moving our community forward in a positive direction...The first step to re-earning trust in this community is repairing our infrastructure. After seven long years, I am proud to say we are making significant progress.”

The statement went on to say:

‘The City of Flint received a total of $167 million to repair its infrastructure in the wake of the Flint water crisis. The work completed so far accounts for $104 million with $63 million remaining.”

Interesting to note that we use to think $167 million dollars was a lot of money. Now with the B-52 Stratofortress Bombers dropping loads of non-Covid money daily upon certain privileged Democrats supporters that $167 million is peanuts. Those B-52 daily bombing of cash come from Biden and the Democrats, who lied to us and told and continue to tell us is Covid related expenses will eventually destroy our country.

With the not-needed, uncontrollable and unforgivable amount of money we are spending when it comes to imaginary Covid related issues, we are spending our country into oblivion and ultimately destruction. It has long been predicted it will be the enemies within that bring our country down and those Democrat politicians voting yes on Covid spending that is not Covid related are those enemies to our country.

For instance, the following expenditures were in the Democrat’s $1.9 trillion dollar bill that was told to the American people was supposed to be for only Covid related expenses. It ended up being mostly non-Covid related expenditures:

$86 billion dollars for taxpayers to top off private companies union pensions

$5.75 billion dollars for K-12 schools making it an average of $4,637.15 per student. With Flint receiving $51,192.92 per student. These funds can be spent on absolutely anything the schools want to, including teacher salaries and bonuses.

With Flint receiving $51,192.92 per student. These funds can be spent on absolutely anything the schools want to, including teacher salaries and bonuses. $168 million in 'relief' to elite Ivey League universities with endowments worth more than $140 billion

There is so much more, I could write for days about them. Click on the above link and you will find even more.

Do those expenditures sound like Covid-19 related issues to you? Beware of the enemies of the state for they are right here among us and they are elected politicians from the Democratic Party.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595