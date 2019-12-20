Flu Cases Spike In Calhoun County Closing Two Schools

Flu cases are spiking in Calhoun County. It’s bad enough that Marshall Public School administrators are deciding to keep Harrington Elementary and Crowell School closed again today. Both schools are in Albion. Lots of students at those two buildings have been hit with the flu, or similar symptoms.

Upwards of 30 % of the students at Harrington Elementary are affected. Calhoun County Health Administrators recommend schools shut down when more than 20% of students are hit with an illness.

Southern states have seen big early season flu numbers. They are just starting to show in Michigan. A State Of Michigan website that tracks flu activity shows nothing notable happening around the rest of the state.Typical flu season here doesn’t start until well after the first of the year.