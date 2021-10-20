If you've ever dreamed of owning a farm and hosting your own haunted hayride experience, now may be the time to strike, as a nearly 63-acre farm is up for sale in Flushing Twsp and this sucker is big. The price tag is big too, as it's gonna set you back $1.4 million. But once you see the spread you'll be excited nonetheless for the possibility the farm holds for the buyer. The farm, located at 7462 N Mckinley Road Flushing Twp, MI, was listed by Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors and they are gushing over it:

Own your own piece of heaven. The stunning 64-acre property is an excellent business opportunity with multiple revenue streams. 80x170' horse running space indoor arena, hosting the most international barrel race association sanctioned events in the state. 21 10×12' horse stalls for boarding, total indoor riding facility w/ square footage over 21,000. Full rodeo size outdoor arena 150x300'. 27+ acres of sand bedded trails perfect for ATV, wagon ride attractions, or horse riding. Pumpkin patch generating 1000+ pumpkins annually. 3 parking lots for events. Updated (2018) rustic cottage chic Cape Cod home on property w/ 1500 sq ft, 3 beds & 2 baths, and full basement.

The pumpkins alone would help the buyer bring in an annual income and with the right investments, you could even turn the place into a haunted trail. Either way, the Fall experience possibilities are endless with the listing, as the photos show just how big the barn is with a glimpse into the wooded area around the lot.