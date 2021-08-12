Flying Fortress Boeing B-17 To Visit Air Zoo Friday and Saturday

IN FLIGHT - MAY 31: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Air Force, the "Sally B" B-17 Flying Fortress performs fly-bys during the Memorial Day ceremony held at Madingley American Cemetery May 31, 2004 near the city of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The cemetery was first established on December 7, 1943 and construction was completed in 1956. This area, known as East Anglia, was used extensively during World War II and a great number of airfields sprang up over its flat landscape. The area is also where a large number of American casualties occurred. (Photo by Tony R. Tolley/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

It will be quite a day for military history buffs. The Air Zoo is welcoming their 3rd visiting aircraft of the summer. This weekend it's the Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady”. The legendary plane will be arriving sometime around 12:30pm on Friday (August 13th) and will be here until Saturday afternoon (August 14th) at the Air Zoo's Flight Discovery Center.

“Yankee Lady” is a World War Two, four engine heavy bomber, commonly known as the "Flying Fortress". According to an Air Zoo release, these planes were well equipped with defensive machine guns and flew long distances to strike strategic targets over enemy territory. The Flying Fortress helped end World War II by crippling the enemies’ ability to wage war. "Yankee Lady is one of only nine airworthy B-17s in existence and none of these ever saw combat.

After the plane arrives, you can "visit with the crew, take ground tours and witness take off and landings as the aircraft takes passengers on 5 already sold-out Air Adventure tours. Flights are scheduled for 5pm and 6pm Friday evening, and 10am, 11am and noon on Saturday. Self-guided ground tours cost just $8 for adults (15 and above); $3 for kids aged 6 to 15 and children 5 and under are free."

More information here, at Airzoo.org

