It will be quite a day for military history buffs. The Air Zoo is welcoming their 3rd visiting aircraft of the summer. This weekend it's the Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady”. The legendary plane will be arriving sometime around 12:30pm on Friday (August 13th) and will be here until Saturday afternoon (August 14th) at the Air Zoo's Flight Discovery Center.

“Yankee Lady” is a World War Two, four engine heavy bomber, commonly known as the "Flying Fortress". According to an Air Zoo release, these planes were well equipped with defensive machine guns and flew long distances to strike strategic targets over enemy territory. The Flying Fortress helped end World War II by crippling the enemies’ ability to wage war. "Yankee Lady is one of only nine airworthy B-17s in existence and none of these ever saw combat.

After the plane arrives, you can "visit with the crew, take ground tours and witness take off and landings as the aircraft takes passengers on 5 already sold-out Air Adventure tours. Flights are scheduled for 5pm and 6pm Friday evening, and 10am, 11am and noon on Saturday. Self-guided ground tours cost just $8 for adults (15 and above); $3 for kids aged 6 to 15 and children 5 and under are free."

More information here, at Airzoo.org

