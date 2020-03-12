Food Donations Needed At Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement

Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement is asking for food donations.

Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement (KCASE) gratefully welcome donations of any size that they can use. KCASE is allotted a budget for the care of animals each year that is not enough to fully cover the expenses for the care of all the animals they take in each budget year. They also say they strongly rely on the community to help them care for over 3500 stray and abandoned animals annually.

While this call for help specifically asks for canned wet dog food, below is a list of items they are most often in need of.

Most commonly needed items are:

Hard or Soft Dog and Puppy Food

Hard or Soft Cat and Kitten Food

Non-Clumping clay cat litter (The cheapest stuff works just fine!)

Toys, treats, bones or other items to occupy the animals here

Collars, leashes, or other walking/exercise supplies

Shampoos, conditioners, brushes, combs, undercoat brushes, nail clippers and electric trimmers

Instant Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap

Bleach, Disinfectant Wipes, Antibacterial/Disinfectant Cleaners or other common household cleaners

Small animal supplies (birds, pocket pets, reptiles...)

Another way to donate is through the list of items on their Amazon Wish List, which you can view & order from by clicking here.

You can also view more ways to give from the KCASE website by clicking here.