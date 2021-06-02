Let's Act Like Last Year Never Even Happened

We all know why it didn't so let's just fast forward to the good part.

The Jackson County Fair is back on for 2021 and it marks the 167th year of the fair. There's a lot to make up for from last year so let's get you everything you need to know.

Your dates? August 8th through the 14th at Keeley Park, Downtown Jackson.

Want to make your mark on this year's fair and have everyone see and wear it? Get to work on your t-shirt design. But hurry, your submission needs to be turned in by June 10th.

Guess Who's Back? Back Again.

Let's talk about all the live music. The best part of this is everyone who was supposed to be at the JCF last year said they would be back this year. It appears that they were true to their word. Here's your artist lineup.

BTW if you purchased tickets for last year's show and held on to them, they will be honored this year.

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith takes the stage August 8th at 7 pm.

Praise and worship and more as Contemporary Christian music band MercyMe take the stage on Monday, August 9th @ 7 pm.

Bonus for the MercyMe show and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone. They're looking for a local Christian group to open for them. If you've got an amazing praise and worship team at your church or you know someone, please share this with them.

And the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd will be on stage at the Jackson County Fair, August 10th at 7 pm.

We want to remind you again for all shows: All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Monster Truck Show

Aug 11, 7:00 PM

Twisted P Rodeo

Aug 13, 7:00 PM

USA Demolition Derby

Aug 14, 7:00 PM

Head here to check out the JCF 2021 Fair Book with all the details about the exhibits, awards, and more.

