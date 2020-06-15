5 Favorite Food Trucks in Southwest Michigan 2020

We have a new favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan after over 11,000 votes.

You nominated 33 food trucks all vying for bragging rights from the following counties: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry. We saw lots of movement in this neck and neck race over the last 14 days. In fact, not many votes separate the top 5 food trucks.

Congrats to all of the hard working Southwest Michigan food trucks that were nominated.

Here's the Top 5 Food Trucks in Southwest Michigan according to your votes.

#5. Top Shelf Catering by Eric Tate in Kalamazoo

This is their first time in the favorite of food trucks poll and they grab 6.37% of the vote.

#4. Motor Mouth in Kalamazoo

Motor Mouth almost grabbed the top spot last year finishing in 2nd place. This year they get 10.27% of the vote to land in 4th.

#3. Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus

Scott's landed at #10 last year in this poll. This year they shoot up to #3 as they get 12.75% of the vote.

#2. Weenie King in Three Rivers

This food truck has been the reigning king of this poll for the last 2 years in a row. This year they get a very respectable 12.89% of the vote to grab the #2 spot.

#1. Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Here's a food truck that went from zero to hero. This is their first time on the poll and they steal the top spot from Weenie King by getting 13.65% of the vote.

Click here to see Southwest Michigan's favorite food trucks for 2019. Meanwhile, here are the full results of 2020...