Ford Field’s Beer Among Cheapest in America

The Detroit Lions fanbase is eagerly awaiting the return of the NFL season in 2025. The roster returns all of its star power from a season ago when the team posted the best regular season record in team history. With a bit more luck in avoiding injuries, the Lions are set up to make a historic run once again.

While the players on the field do the actual work, the fans in the seats of Ford Field lend as much assistance as humanly possible. For proof, look no further than the first two playoff games held at Ford Field during the 2023 NFL Postseason.

Sure, state-of-the-art stadiums are designed to make money for the franchises that host them, but an excellent stadium environment can be beneficial to the team and its fans - and the best of the best deserve some recognition.

Ford Field Rated Among the Best NFL Stadiums Thanks to Cheap Beer

Nsoft, a sports betting software website, recently published a study that helped rank the best NFL stadiums across the country. The top 10 NFL stadiums featured plenty of new stadiums, but the practicality is what most fans will recognize in the long run.

Ford Field is an older stadium at this point, so the fact that Lions fans can enjoy cheap beer while rooting for the hometown team is a huge win on gameday. Ford Field actually sells the cheapest beer in the league, $6.26 according to the study, only matched by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Ford Field also offers the third-cheapest hot dog and beer combined prices, only best by Mercedes-Benz Stadium again, which sells hot dogs for just $2, and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, which sells more expensive beer but significantly cheaper hot dogs.

Lions fans can enjoy a beer and a hot dog for less than $13 total. That effort helped Ford Field earn the ranking of sixth-best NFL stadium in the study. Talk about a home-field advantage.