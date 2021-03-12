Ford Field to Become Mass Vaccine Site For Southeast Michigan

President Joe Biden has picked Ford Field in Detroit to become the country's first mass vaccination site. This is great news for those living in Southeast Michigan.

According to Fox 2, with the state's goal of covering 70% of the adults in the state by the end of the year, it was picked by the CDC as a prime location to roll out the federal government's pilot program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

I want to thank President Biden and FEMA for the opportunity to build one of the nation’s first community vaccination sites to service the entire Southeast Michigan region. Over one million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated, and this site will help us to reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders who are 16 years or older more quickly.

The plan is to distribute 6,000 doses a day, starting on March 24. As of right now, they haven't been specific with how they plan to book appointments but details are coming soon. One thing we do know is their hours of operation which will be from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.

For the first few weeks, they'll offer the Pfizer vaccine. As of right now, it's not clear what will be used following that.

Even though they say Ford Field will service Southeast Michigan, any Michigan resident that is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health:

This mass vaccination site will accelerate Michigan’s efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

It was also announced that every adult in Michigan will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 5.