Ford Motor Co. Hit 4 Million Face Shields Made At Michigan Plant

WXYZ says that the Ford Sheldon Plant in Plymouth Michigan just reached a big milestone Saturday as they reached 4 million face shields made at the plant to help healthcare workers on the frontline of battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WXYZ they reached out to Ford after seeing a post from Production Management Supervisor, Doug Geiss, saying,

Just passed 4 million face shields made in Plymouth Michigan. Shipping as fast as we can make them

And Ford Motor Company confirmed that they feel an obligation to step up in times of need and are doing what they can to contribute.

This is the second news of the weeks for Ford Motor Company, they announced earlier this week, another Michigan plant would start making air-purifying respirators.