Ford’s New Bronco Rolling Off Assembly Lines Right Here In Michigan

The Bronco is officially back and being made right here in Michigan.

Ford announced Tuesday that after 25 years the Bronco is back and rolling off the assembly line at Ford's Wayne plant, which was recently revamped with a $750 million investment and added 2,700 jobs. Customers have been anticipating the return of the classic SUV, available now as a all-new two-door and first-ever four-door Bronco models.

“We know the fans have been waiting for the Bronco – and we’re so excited to bring it back,” said Suzy Deering, Ford chief marketing officer. “And this Bronco is better than ever. We’re staying authentic to Bronco’s goes-over-any-terrain heritage and have leveraged the brand’s Built Wild innovative design, durability and advanced off-road capability to get the most out of every adventure in the wild.”

Although the smaller version of the Bronco, called the Bronco Sport, has been available for months, die hard fans of the classic SUV have been craving the new version of the original. Ford states 125,000 Broncos orders have been placed, with a total of more than 190,000 reservations in the U.S. and Canada to date.

It All Started in Michigan

The original Bronco was also produced in Michigan. Michigan Truck Plant, which is now the Michigan Assembly Plant, began production back in 1965. The Bronco continued through five generations and ended production on June 12, 1996. Ford produced more than 1.1 million Broncos during that time.

UAW workers are also thrilled to be part of the new iconic launch.

“Once again UAW members are excited to build one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history as the full-size Ford Bronco launches production,” said Gerald Kariem, UAW vice president and director of the Ford department in Ford's statement. “This American automotive staple is crafted right here in Michigan by UAW members and will continue the innovative nameplate with quality and pride. UAW members are proud to launch this long awaited re-birth applying new technology and utility to one of the most innovative brands in Ford’s storied history.”

Dealerships will start receiving the new Broncos shortly.