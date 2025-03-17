Bankruptcy Forces Popular Clothing Retailer to Close All Michigan Stores

It seems we see more and more news of bankrupt retailers these days. From Jo-Anne's to Big Lots, it's understandable if customers are beginning to worry about the future of their favorite brands.

Unfortunately, another favorite brand will soon be gone as Forever 21 announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all of its locations nationwide. That includes the nine locations here in Michigan.

"While we have evaluated all options to best position the Company for the future, we have been unable to find a sustainable path forward, given competition from foreign fast fashion companies, which have been able to take advantage of the de minimis exemption to undercut our brand on pricing and margin, as well as rising costs, economic challenges impacting our core customers, and evolving consumer trends," said Brad Sell, the CFO of Forever 21, in a press release.

In short, dropshipping and cheaply manufactured clothing from brands such as Shein and Temu have cut into Forever 21's market share in a way that the retailer can no longer overcome.

“On behalf of the Company, I’d like to express our deep appreciation for the hard work of our dedicated employees and their commitment to our customers," Sell added. "We are also grateful for the many years of support from our partners and our loyal customers, who have allowed us to serve as a fashion industry leader and go-to retailer for generations.”

Forever 21 indicated that they will have going-out-of-business sales at all of its locations before the doors are closed for good. Considering the popularity and consumer trust the retailer has built, it's safe to expect the remaining inventory at your local location to go quickly.

READ MORE: This is the Wealthiest Town in Michigan

These are the nine Michigan locations:

Ann Arbor, Briarwood Mall - 602 Briarwood Circle, D101

Auburn Hills,Great Lakes Crossing Outlets - 4160 Baldwin Road

Clinton Township,The Mall at Partridge Creek - 17360 Hall Road No. 191

Dearborn, Fairlane Town Center - 18900 Michigan Ave.

Grand Rapids, Woodland Mall - 3195 28th St. SE

Novi,Twelve Oaks Mall - 27434 Novi Road

Portage,The Crossroads Mall - 6650 S. Westnedge Ave. No. 139

Taylor, Southland Center - 23000 Eureka Road Space No. 1360

Troy, Oakland Mall - 460 W. 14 Mile Road

