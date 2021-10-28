Do you remember Clara's Lansing Station? That place sure took in a lot of business back in the day.

In fact, Clara's actually served as a train station up until 1972. Clara's was one of the more popular hang outs in the Greater Lansing area.

I remember going to Clara's back in the late '70s and the '80s as well. They served excellent food and in my opinion, they had the biggest and best salad bar around. Clara's was quite the popular hang out.

Things have changed since then. Clara's Lansing Station is long gone and here comes a brand new Starbucks.

According to the Lansing State Journal:

The Seattle-based coffee company has signed a lease to occupy about 2,800 square feet in the western half of the building, said Pat Gillespie, president of The Gillespie Group, which owns the property.

The is going to be a Starbucks Community Store and renovations should get underway sometime next week. The plan is to have it open by next fall.

The Lansing State Journal also tells us:

All told, the 120-year-old building, which served as a train station until 1972, will get a new roof, windows, floors, plumbing and electrical and a restored exterior along with landscaping and patios.

Once this project is finished, we should have a new Starbucks Community Store up and running in Lansing, Michigan.

I grew up here in the Lansing area and have seen many changes over a very long period of time. Most of these changes have been for the better.

Clara's Lansing Station is a historic building, located at 637 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing.