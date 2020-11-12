Titus Davis, who was involved in one of the greatest plays in Central Michigan history, has passed away due to kidney disease.

Davis was battling renal medullary carcinoma, a disease that is associated with sickle cell anemia. He passed away early Wednesday. He is survived by two sons.

Davis played at Central from 2011-2014 and he still holds several of the career receiving records at CMU, including most receiving touchdowns (37) and most career receiving yards (3700).

He went on to play three season in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, the New York Jets, and the Chicago Bears. He was cut from the Bears in 2017.

His younger brother, Corey, was a standout receiver at Western Michigan, and currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.

His last game at Central was a wild one, which featured a crazy Hail Mary pass on the final play. CMU, trailing by seven, had one final play. Quarterback Cooper Rush hurled it downfield, where it was lateraled several times before Davis got it and sprinted to the corner of the end zone, pulling the Chippewas to within one. They would lost to Western Kentucky after missing the two point conversion.

Davis had four receiving touchdowns in that game, still a school record.