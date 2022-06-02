When I was growing up the big magazine that was a must to find was Circus Magazine. There was a time when my entire room's walls were covered in full page and some times centerfold photos from bands like System of a Down, Korn, Slipknot, Kittie, Hed PE, Powerman 5000, Static X and entire locker room of Nu Metal heavy hitters. But back in the 60's there was a rock magazine that was based in Detroit that had a long and storied history that spanned three decades.

CREEM magazine, who dubbed themselves "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine" was in print from 1969 until finally closing up shop in 1989, but the covers of the magazine are synonymous with old Rock publication, especially at a local level. It was our local version of Rolling Stone. The classic "Boy Howdy" mascot logo was a huge hit with the audience and many people were avid readers. Now, CREEM has announced their return in the digital age.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement comes at a time where nostalgia is at an all-time high:

The relaunched Creem includes digital archives of all 224 issues of the original magazine, a website and weekly newsletter called “Fresh Creem”, and a quarterly oversized glossy print edition, scheduled to commence publication in the Fall of 2022, on a subscription-only basis, with no newsstand.

Although CREEM has been out of print for years, there has always been lawsuits and attempts to salvage the brand, so this resurgence is a huge deal. You can check out their website for more info on how to subscribe.

20 of the Coolest Rock + Metal Related Guinness World Records Here are 20 of the coolest rock and metal related Guinness World Records.