Former Detroit Lion Accused of Urinating on Flight Passenger

Passengers on an overnight flight from Boston to Dublin witness one of the most bizarre scenes imaginable.

Gosder Cherilus, a former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, was arrested early Sunday once his flight returned to Boston after things got out of hand on his Delta Air Lines flight.

Cherilus was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew after failing to heed orders to leave the plane before takeoff. Cherilus reportedly boarded the flight in a drunken state and began to argue with the flight crew over his seat.

Inexplicably, roughly an hour into the flight, Cherilus allegedly urinated on an elderly passenger, hit another passenger, stole that passenger's seat and passed out.

Cherlius, 40, stands 6-foot-7 and played in the NFL for nine years at 325 pounds, which points to a truly unbelievable scene on this flight.

While Cherilus and his attorney did not officially speak to the press concerning the matter after his arraignment on Monday, Cherilus did make an effort to explain the situation on his X account.

Cherilus played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected 17th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He started 71 games at right tackle for the Lions before playing two seasons each for the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Based on his X account, it appears Cherilus primarily works with his charity organization, the Gosder Charilus Foundation. He is also working with fellow former Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims with Primitiv Group, a cannabis company.

