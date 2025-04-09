Former Detroit Tiger Killed in Dominican Republic Roof Collapse

More information has surfaced following a roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which killed dozens of people at a local nightclub. As the victims of the tragedy have been identified, one name known well by Major League Baseball fans has been revealed.

Former Detroit Tiger, Octavio Dotel, Among 100+ Killed in Nightclub Tragedy

According to reports, at least 124 people died and more than 255 people were injured after a roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. What caused the roof collapse has not been disclosed as of this writing.

Among the casualties was former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, who pitched for 13 teams in his 15-year career. Dotel finished his career with the Detroit Tigers from 2012-13. Detroit was one of just five teams he spent more than one season with.

Dotel joined the Tigers after winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He started 63 games for the Tigers, tossed a 4.31 ERA and was 5-3 in the win-loss column.

"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, according to ESPN. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

"The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."

Dotel, who began his major league career in 1999 with the New York Mets, recorded 109 saves and preserved a career ERA of 3.78. When he retired after the 2013 season, he held the MLB record for having played for 13 teams.

As The Athletic detailed in their piece on the tragedy, Dolet wasn't traded from one team to the next because of poor play, but rather every other team wanted him that badly, as told by former Mets general manager Steve Philips.