Former Governor Rick Snyder Will Be Charged With Crimes Involving The Flint Water Crisis

Back to the matter at hand. The AP is reporting that Michigan Attorney General has informed Snyder and other administration officials' defense attorneys that indictments for their roles in the Flint water crisis are coming. She also told their defense attorneys to expect to be in the courtroom soon.

The AG office is giving very little details about their charges. An attorney general spokeswoman Covington Watkins said that they are “working diligently” and “will share more as soon as we’re in a position to do so”.

Brian Lennon, an attorney for Snyder was not too happy about the leak and in a statement wrote that a criminal prosecution would be “outrageous”. He then went on to say the Attorney General’s office is refusing to:

“share information about these charges with us...Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade”

According to the AP Snyder’s Urban Affairs adviser, Harvey Hollins testified in court that Snyder knew about the Legionnaires’ outbreak. He testified to the judge that Snyder was informed on Christmas Eve 2015. One big problem Snyder has is that he had told: “reporters three weeks later, in January 2016, that he had just learned about it”.

Brian Lennon, Snyder’s attorney, went on to say in his statement:

“It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Gov. Snyder. Any charges would be meritless. Coming from an administration that claims to be above partisan politics, it is deeply disappointing to see pure political motivation driving charging decisions”

Well Brian if you are going to lie about when you were told something very important and people die due to your delay, there should be a price to be paid.

By the way, he did endorse and vote for Biden, did he not? I wonder what Biden or Harris has to say about this? Perhaps someone will ask them, Nah I am just joking absolutely no one will ask him his thoughts about his prominent supporter being charged in an event that killed minority people. Will Biden be giving any money Snyder may have given back to Snyder, he may need it for his lawyers.

