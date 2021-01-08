Former LA Dodgers Manager Lasorda Dies

Longtime former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda passed away late last night at the age of 93.

Here's the Twitter post from the Dodgers:

Lasorda (pictured) took over for the legendary Walter Alston as Dodgers skipper in 1976 and led the "Bums" to four total World Series appearances, and winning titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Dodgers until 1996, compiling a .508 winning percentage in over 3,000 games managed.

After leaving the Dodgers, he managed the United States Olympic baseball team to a gold medal in 2000 (the Sydney Olympics). The U.S. shut out favored Cuba in the gold medal game 4-0. With that, he became the first manager to win the World Series and win an Olympic gold medal.

Tommy was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. His famous number 2 was retired by the Dodgers shortly thereafter. In recent years, he was a special adviser to the Dodger brass.