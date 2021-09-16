Former Lansing Sportscaster Lisa Byington Named New TV Voice For NBA Champs
Former Lansing television sportscaster Lisa Byington was named as the new TV voice of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon.
Lisa is the first female full-time TV announcer for a major sports team ever. She takes over the retiring Jim Paschke, who left after 35 years this past season.
Lisa spent nearly a decade in Lansing as a sportscaster at WLNS-TV 6 before heading to the Big Ten Network in 2015.
She has since done on-air play-by-play work and sideline reporting for Fox Sports, FS1, CBS, and Turner Sports in a variety of sports. She was the first woman to do play-by-play for the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, which she did in 2021. She has also been the TV voice of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.
Byington joins a team that won their first NBA title in 50 years when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in July's NBA Finals in six games.
Lisa is a Northwestern University alum and played basketball and soccer as an undergrad.