Former Lansing television sportscaster Lisa Byington was named as the new TV voice of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa is the first female full-time TV announcer for a major sports team ever. She takes over the retiring Jim Paschke, who left after 35 years this past season.

Get our free mobile app

Lisa spent nearly a decade in Lansing as a sportscaster at WLNS-TV 6 before heading to the Big Ten Network in 2015.

She has since done on-air play-by-play work and sideline reporting for Fox Sports, FS1, CBS, and Turner Sports in a variety of sports. She was the first woman to do play-by-play for the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, which she did in 2021. She has also been the TV voice of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Byington joins a team that won their first NBA title in 50 years when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in July's NBA Finals in six games.

Lisa is a Northwestern University alum and played basketball and soccer as an undergrad.