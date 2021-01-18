Former Michigan Governor Snyder Arraigned On Charges

We all know it was bound to happen with Whitmer and Nessel in office. They told us during their campaigns that they were looking to charge ex-Governor Rick Snyder with a crime for his role in the Flint water crisis.

As I reported the other day, former Republican Governor Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect, both misdemeanors which each carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine up to $1,000.

Two misdemeanors for willful neglect that lead to people being physically harmed and some dying. Sounds like his bet to endorse far left Joe Biden for President, say nasty words about President Trump and lie by saying President Trump did not create a good economy those jobs were all in the pipeline really paid off for him. I believe if he did what the Democrats are saying he did he is getting off extremely light.

It is good to know people in high places.

Do you now find it a bit hypocritical when Snyder said the following about President Trump:

“Facts and science matter. Good decisions should be based on facts and supported by sound scientific theory whenever possible…President Trump also has demonstrated that he does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn."

Yes, facts and science do matter Rick. Why did you go against facts and science and allow the pollution of the City of Flint's water? Wow-what a hypocrite.

Snyder and 8 other people in his administration were charged with 42 crimes. The Department of Michigan’s Attorney General stated the following in a press release:

The following defendants were charged by Solicitor General Hammoud and Prosecutor Worthy as part of the criminal investigation into the Flint Water Crisis:

Jarrod Agen – Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

– Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder Gerald Ambrose – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Richard Baird – Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder Howard Croft – Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Darnell Earley – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Three counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Nicolas Lyon – Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nancy Peeler – Current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Richard Snyder – Former Governor of Michigan Two counts of willful neglect of duty – each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Governor of Michigan Eden Wells – Former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter – each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine Two counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of willful neglect of duty – a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine

– Former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Prosecutors said all of the defendants turned themselves into the Genesee County, Mich., jail and were processed.

