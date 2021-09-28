Former Michigan Republican Party Chair Supports National Popular Vote For President

Do you believe that small states would lose all their power in electing a President if we went to a national popular vote (NPV)? The NPV people believe that would not happen. Really, what they are saying is if a state were to vote 99% for candidate A and candidate A loses then how exactly is that state not harmed?

Yesterday Mark Brewer, former Michigan Democratic Party chair and Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican Party chair came together to promote the idea of a National Popular vote for President.

Brewer stated:

We know National Popular Vote is enormously popular with Michigan voters because it means the presidential candidate who earns the most popular votes across all 50 states wins…We are excited to launch our effort to bring this important proposal to let voters, not politicians, determine if Michigan moves our country toward a national popular vote for president.

Notice how Brewer states popular but pointed to nothing to support his statement.

Anuzis stated:

Michigan should join 15 other states and move this country toward a national popular vote for president…Every person in Michigan who believes in the principle of one person, one vote for presidential elections should join our effort today.

Well, Saul if you believe in the principle of one person one vote then let’s make that true for every state vote. Would you agree that all state Representatives and Senators should be voted on using a statewide popular vote?

We will see what he has to say about that I will be interviewing him this morning at 11:06.

Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund stated in a news release:

This disastrous proposal would make issues voters care about irrelevant while centering political power and decision-making in the nation’s biggest cities where liberal elites have assembled en masse

Our Electoral College system was set up to give lower-populated states a voice in our presidential election. We want the minority to have some say in the election and not to be stomped out by the majority. Perhaps Saul did not know that over 50% of the United States population is in 9 states.

Business Insider reported back in 2016 the following:

Using the latest US Census data, we determined that just nine states — California, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia and Florida — account for half of the entire US population.

If you have over 50% of the population in just nine states, all you have to do is focus on the top 10, 11, or 12 states and you might be able to get enough votes in those states to sway the whole election your way. That should be a concern that must be addressed.

That means a candidate could concentrate all of their efforts in 12 states and forget about the other 38, or in the Obama world the other 45 states.

Did you know that Los Angeles County has a population larger than 40 U.S. states? What would make anyone think our Founding Fathers, whoops I just triggered the left with a micro or perhaps macro aggression when I said Fathers, envisioned a process whereby one county would have such an outsized impact on the presidential election?

What about the constitutionality of their effort. They say it is not unconstitutional and others say it is.

What the NPV supporters are saying is the Electors of a state no longer belong to that state, they belong to the compact of states. The Electors are no longer beholden to the state’s voters but to the compact voters. The Electors no longer have to vote for the Presidential candidate their state voted for but are told who to vote for.

I must assume then that Mark Brewer and Saul Anuzis would have been for the Electors of Michigan casting their ballots for President Trump in the last election. According to the NPV, the Electors are no longer beholden to the voters of Michigan.

I will speak on my radio show today with Saul and find out his thoughts.

According to the National Popular Vote organization15 states and Washington, D.C. have joined totaling 195 electoral votes. They need 270 electoral votes for their compact to work.

It is Interesting that Saul and his group waited two days after the big Michigan Republican Leadership Conference to announce his new friendship and pact with the most activist Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party they ever had.