Former MSU Football Coach George Perles Has Died

One of the nicest people you would have ever wanted to know has died. Former Michigan State football coach and Board of Trustees member George Perles has died at the age of 85.

He was the head football coach at MSU from 1983-1994, and won two Big Ten Championships in 1987 and 1990. He was born in July of 1934.

George Perles, an MSU alum, also served on the Board of Trustees from 2006 to November 2018. He left the board due to health reasons.

Perles wrote his letter of resignation from the board, the decision was not easy, and cited medical reasons for stepping down. He had Parkinson's disease.

For many, George Perles will be remembered for his toughness on the field of competition and for his love of all things Spartan.

He called MSU the finest in the country and said his family has bled green and white for most of their lives.

I remember meeting George Perles years ago at Lansing's Country Club. George was one of the sponsors of his golf outing that they held there for quite a few years. It was a big fundraiser for Special Olympics. Please click here on WILX for more information.