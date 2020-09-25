Former Spartan Now One Of America’s Richest People

Former Michigan State men's basketball player Mat Ishbia (pictured in between Mateen Cleaves and Andre Hutson), who was a reserve on the 2000 NCAA Championship team, is now the 51st richest person in America. That's according to Bloomberg.

Ishbia played for the Spartans under Coach Tom Izzo from 1999-2002. After his career was over, he went to work for his father at United Wholesale Mortgage. He then became the CEO in 2013 after his dad retired. When the company went public this year, Bloomberg says that Ishbia would become the USA's 51st richest American at just over $11 billion.

Mat has reportedly helped former MSU teammates Mateen Cleaves and Antonio Smith, providing employment for them with United Wholesale Mortgage (which is based in Pontiac, MI).

Ishbia was a reserve during his career at MSU. He played in 48 career games, scoring 28 career points, pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists. He also had 7 steals.