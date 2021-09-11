Former WNEM TV-5 News Anchor Allison Payne has passed away at the age of 57.

Payne began her journalism career at the Saginaw TV station in 1988 after attending the University of Detroit and Bowling Green State University. If you're old enough to remember her, she undoubtedly left a positive impression. And if you're not old enough, or not from this area, I'll give you my word that Allison was one of the best -- a standout among many talented broadcasters whose talents have been showcased on local TV.

From Saginaw to Chicago

Payne was only 25, and had been with WNEM for about two years when she was discovered by the news director of WGN-TV in Chicago. She made the leap from Saginaw to the third-largest television market in the US and did so with ease, stepping in as co-anchor of the 9 pm newscast.

WGN is a highly respected independent television station, and the second TV station to become available nationally to cable and satellite customers.

During her 21 year tenure at WGN, she won nine Emmy awards and established a foundation for aspiring journalists.

Sidelined by Health Issues

In 2008, Payne was forced to go on medical leave after suffering a series of mini-strokes. A year later she told the Chicago Tribune that she battled depression.

"It was brutal getting out of the house, I couldn't get out of bed,” she said. “It was really bad. I would roll out of bed and into a blazer and over to [WGN]. … I’ve been down before, but now I know what depression is.”

Returning Home

In 2011, Payne's medical issues forced her to leave television. She returned home to Detroit, where she grew up.

Payne died on September 1. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

