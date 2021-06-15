Former U-M Athletes Want School To Take Action

Many former University of Michigan athletes who say they were sexually abused by former U-M doctor, the deceased Dr. Robert Anderson, want the school's Board of Regents to take "Immediate action" regarding the many allegations against Anderson.

The former athletes are scheduled to have a press conference on Wednesday right across from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to voice their concerns. U-M's Board of Regents is set to have their next Board meeting on Thursday.

There are over 800 former Michigan athletes who have alleged, dating back to the 1970s, that Anderson sexually abused them. Many of them being former football players. Some of them claim that they let longtime football coach Bo Schembechler and longtime athletic director Don Canham know about the abuse, but that they did nothing about it.

Bo Schembechler's adopted son, Matt said at a press conference last week that he was abused by Dr. Anderson. And that he told Bo about it and he did nothing. Bo's other living son, Shemy, and others have refuted that claim.

There have been some people who have called for the school to remove the Bo Schembechler statue outside Schembechler Hall (the football building), as well as renaming the football building after something/someone else.