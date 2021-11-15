Four Arrested Following Battle Creek Shooting

A Battle Creek man was shot, and four men arrested, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, Sunday afternoon, in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Police responded to a call of shots fired, in the 500-block of West Jackson Street, shortly after 5 PM. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a vehicle leaving the scene, at a high rate of speed. The victim was unresponsive and stabilized, then transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital, in Kalamazoo.

In the meantime, a cruiser pursued the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off again as an officer told them to shut off the car. The pursuit continued West, on Dickman Road, and ended when the vehicle crashed and rolled into a ditch near the railroad tracks just outside of Augusta. Four men were arrested. The driver faces fleeing and eluding charges, and the two backseat passengers face a concealed weapon in auto charge for having a gun in the car. The front passenger is not currently facing charges.

Police detectives continue to investigate the shooting and potential connections to the men from the car chase. Anyone with information should call the police at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.