Four Arrested, Meth Seized in Two Calhoun County Searches

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies made four arrests after serving two search warrants and recovering an ounce of methamphetamine.

Just before midnight Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants in the 27000 block of C Drive North in Sheridan Township after deputies received a tip regarding methamphetamine distribution.

Deputies recovered approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine and arrested four individuals while conducting the search warrants. A 46-year-old male from Hastings, Florida was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A 39-year-old male from Jackson, Michigan was arrested for larceny in a building. A 38-year-old male from Wolcottville, Indiana was arrested on a felony drug warrant out of Noble County, Indiana. A 26-year-old male from Sheridan Township was arrested for a felony drug warrant out of the Michigan State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 and speak with a detective or call the Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies were assisted in the investigation by the Albion Department of Public Safety.

