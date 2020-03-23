Four-Day Virtual Music Festival Features Dozens of Michigan Performers

Tours across the country have been cancelled. Bars boasting open mic nights have been shuttered. Lets face it, we really took being able to see live music for granted. The artists, in particular, are feeling it. No gigs means no income, and many Michigan performers are hurting. The Michigan Music Alliance is hosting a one-of-a-kind, never-before-done fundraiser in the form of a four day, nearly non-stop virtual music event called the Spread the Music Festival. According to their Facebook event page, the organizers of Michigan Music Alliance, said, quote, "Please join us for a virtual music festival to raise funds and awareness for the Michigan Music Alliance's Michigan Artist Relief Fund! Catch live streams on the hour from your favorite artists, all weekend!"

The festival starts Thursday, March 26th and runs through Sunday, March 29th, and all they're asking for is a donation to their GoFundMe site. Get a complete list of bands and solo artists here. For a direct link to the event information, click here.