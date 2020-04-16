Four Michigan Sheriff’s Won’t Enforce Some Virus Orders

Four county Sheriffs in Michigan's northern lower peninsula are jointly standing up to enforcement guidelines imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's COVIS-19 closing and shutdown orders. The Sheriffs of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mason counties, are simply saying they won’t enforce some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders and arbitrarily hand out citations. Concerns over civil liberties stand out as the primary concern of the sheriff’s. Their media release says they are concerned that the Governor has, “…created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens.” The Sherriff’s go on to write, “As a result, we will not have strict enforcement of these orders. We will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense in assessing the apparent violation. We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”

The media release is posted on the Benzie County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook. So far, the Governor’s office has been silent about this development.