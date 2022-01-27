These Four Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since the Beginning of 2022

These four kids have gone missing since the beginning of the year and have still not been found.

Four children have gone missing in the state of Michigan since January 1, 2022, according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. It's is not even a full month into the new year. While four may seem like quite a few it's a little misleading as well.

As of the week of January 21, 2022, there are 3,948 missing persons in Michigan. Of those, 866 are children under the age of 18. Some of those people went missing in 2021 while others have been missing for decades.

Time is of the essence when trying to locate a missing person. While each situation is different, in many cases the odds of bringing someone home safely who is missing greatly diminish as more time goes by.

Look at each of these photos above and below. Each one of these is someone's child. There are family members and friends who miss them and have been worried sick about their safety. Just by viewing the images and being aware of those around you in the world, you could help contribute to a child being brought home safely.

Shakiya Porter-Jones

Shakiya is a 15-year-old female who went missing on January 19, 2022, from Dearborn, Michigan. You can view more about her by clicking here. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department (Michigan) at 1-313-943-2241.

Alejandro Detty

Alejandro is a 17-year-old male who went missing on January 14, 2022, from Shepherd, Michigan. You can view more about him by clicking here. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Office (Michigan) at 1-989-773-1000.

Marriah Couch

Marriah is an 18-year-old female who went missing on January 7, 2022, from Saginaw, Michigan. You can view more on her by clicking here. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Thomas Township Police Department (Michigan) at 1-989-797-4580.

Zion Foster

Zion is a 17-year-old female who went missing on January 4, 2022, from Eastpointe, Michigan. You can view more on her by clicking here. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department (Michigan) at 1-586-777-6700.

