Four Winds Casino Kicks Off Sports Betting

Sports betting is now legal and the game is on at all Four Winds Casino properties in Michigan in person, online and on their mobile app.

Sports betting is now legal in 22 states, and has quickly grown to a $150 billion industry. Fans can wager on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, auto racing, boxing and many other events. Some sportsbooks even post odds on entertainment events like the Grammy Awards, the Oscars and Emmys.

Are you thinking you've heard this all before? Hasn't sports betting been legal for some time already in Michigan? Yes and no. Online sports betting was legalized in Michigan nearly a year ago, in March of 2020. In July, Four Winds began offering odds and payouts through branded mobile apps. At the beginning of 2021, online gambling went live at Michigan casinos and the latest rules allow for in-person betting on the premises. Now, MoodyontheMarket shares the news that "The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has received approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) to launch online gaming and sports betting at its Four Winds Casinos."

COVID-19 has accelerated interest in providing online access and added convenience to customers across a variety of industries and gaming is no different. The Pokagon Gaming Authority and our Casino Operations Team have been planning for the approval of online gaming and sports betting for quite some time and we are very pleased that we can now offer this new and exciting entertainment experience to our guests. -Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority

Get our free mobile app

Four Winds Casino: Michigan Locations

Dowagiac

Hartford

New Buffalo