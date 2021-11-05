Fox 17 Continues To Add To Morning Team With Veteran Michigan Broadcaster

Fox 17 Morning News will be welcoming a new face soon as veteran Michigan broadcaster Michelle Dunaway is set to join the team.

Anyone who's lived up north may recognize the name as she spent over 20 years with 9&10 News in Northern Michigan from 2000-2021.

The broadcaster made the announcement on her social media pages including this announcement on Facebook:

In continuing coverage of our life’s transitions, I am beyond thrilled to announce my next big career move - back into television. I cannot wait to join the talented team on Fox-17 WXMI Morning News! Looking forward to meeting great people around west Michigan and making a difference in an area I already love so much! Stay tuned…

According to Dunaway's LinkedIn, the broadcaster has spent the past few months with SpartanNash as a Communications Specialist.

Dan Boers, News Director at Fox 17 had this to say in reaction to her announcement:

You’re a household name in northern Michigan and will soon be a household name in West Michigan. Very excited to get you on the team, Michelle!

Dunaway is an award-winning broadcaster with two separate Emmy Awards in 2008 & 2012 and a Reporter of the Year award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in 2010.

Her role at the station has not been announced at this point but this is the second major hire at the station following the announcement of Tessa DiTirro as a permanent morning anchor in September.

The station has been transitioning from the long-time hosts of Mike Avery & Deanna Falzone after their departure from wakeups back in July.

