Framed By Obama/Comey/Lynch FBI

I first want to thank the brave people who were relentless and discovered the outrageous, illegal coup like actions of President Obama, his administration, James Comey and his FBI administration. Without them, the Democrats in the FBI would have kept the following information buried if not destroyed.

These documents that Attorney General William Barr made public will prove once and for all that the Obama Administration and former disgraced FBI Director James Comey were actually attempting a coup of the incoming administration.

The question now is who should be charged, given a trial and if found guilty be sentenced to jail; Obama, Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Ted Lieu, James Baker, Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap and the rest of them. Many people need to be held accountable for this so it will not happen again for a long time.

The FBI was forced to unseal notes yesterday that show bureau officials discussed whether the goal of an interview with, at that time, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was “to get him to lie” in order to get him fired or in legal jeopardy.

FBI officials wrote in their notes:

What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?

These records also show that FBI officials intentionally avoided warning Flynn that making false statements to the FBI is a crime. I say intentionally, not that they had to but the intentionally discussed not to.

The documents were finally given to Flynn’s lawyers yesterday. They were discovered last month by the U.S. Attorney who has been directed to review the Justice Department’s handling of Flynn’s prosecution.

Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell stated:

The government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI…The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution — knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok sent an email to a DOJ official who served as general counsel for the FBI, James Baker, with advice to McCabe and listed questions that Flynn might ask McCabe during the call setting up the FBI interview at the White House, including:

“Am I in trouble? Am I the subject of an investigation? Is it a criminal investigation? Is it an espionage investigation? Do I need an attorney? Do I need to tell [then-White House chief of staff Reince] Priebus? The President? Will you tell Priebus? The President? Will you tell the WH what I tell you? What happens to the information / who will you tell what I tell you? Will you need to interview other people? Will our interview be released publicly? Will the substance of our interview be released? How long will this take (depends on his cooperation — I’d plan 45 minutes)?

A former federal prosecutor, Andrew McCarthy, wrote earlier this week that:

there was no good-faith basis for an investigation of General Flynn…under federal law, a false statement made to investigators is not actionable unless it is material.

The uncovering of the national embarrassment brought to our nation by former President Obama, disgraced former FBI Director Comey and the entire lot of them will continue. We must spread the word in this day of COIVD-19 total news coverage. The mainstream manipulative news will use COVID to cover up the illegal actions of former President Obama, his administration, Obama’s DOJ and FBI.

By the way, what has current FBI Director Wray been doing during the last few years? At the very least covering up the FBI’s coup attempt or possibly his own actions within it. It is time for him to be fired since he fought to keep these documents under lock and key.

I leave you with the following thoughts:

The person or persons who really should be prosecuted are the people who decided to do this.

Think about what this means to the rest of us Americans if they can do this to the national security advisor and President?

What chance do the rest of us have if you somehow are caught in the bullseye of the FBI?

i leave you with this; these are notes that are now visible what about what we do not see or what they never wrote down.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595