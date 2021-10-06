Frankie Ballard Comes Home for an Intimate Acoustic Concert

Don't miss this show as a favorite son comes back to his roots for a storytelling evening of music as Frankie Ballard performs live at the Gilmore Car Museum.

How long has it been? The global pandemic and shutdown of the entertainment industry have warped all sense of time. Now that concerts are returning to once-darkened stages, Frankie Ballard has planned a special homecoming show in Southwest Michigan you won't want to miss.

Frankie Ballard's roots in this go way back to playing baseball at Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, where the team won the Division 2 State Championship in 2000. He continued to chase his dream of playing in the big leagues by playing college ball at Western Michigan University. When he wasn't stepping up to the plate, he was strapping on a guitar and playing anywhere he could. Many people have great stories and memories of seeing Frankie and Eddie Robinson tearing it up at Louie's.

After winning a talent contest put together by country superstar Kenney Chesney, Ballard got a record deal in Nashville. He worked hard once he moved to Music City and has earned a platinum record and opened shows for Taylor Swift, Bob Seger, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, and more. Now, Frankie Ballard is coming back home for a noteworthy evening and a storytellers concert at Gilmore Car Museum.

This concert is unique as the doors open at 6:30 for hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. The grounds of the Gilmore museum are open until guests file into the carriage house for an intimate concert with Frankie Ballard. Tickets are limited to 200 for this very special event.

A Noteworthy Evening with Frankie Ballard

Saturday, October 23 | 6:30pm

Gilmore Car Museum | Hickory Corners

Tickets: Sold in private tables of 2, 4 and 6

Frankie Ballard in Concert Photographer Mark Dull took these amazing photos of Frankie Ballard live at The Fillmore in Detroit, on November 1, 2014

