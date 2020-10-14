Frankie Ballard is a New Dad

From the back room at Louie's to the top of the charts, it's been a helluva ride for Frankie Ballard. Now a new dad, he might be facing his biggest challenge.

You don't have to like country music to love this guy. Frankie Ballard played baseball at Western Michigan University and played guitar on any stage that would have him all over the area. The Battle Creek native moved to Nashville to pursue his dream of being a Country singer. His self-titled breakthrough album in 2011 yielded the hits "Tell Me You Get Lonely" and "A Buncha Girls." The follow-up, Sunshine & Whiskey, saw three songs go to #1 on the Country airplay charts: "Helluva Life," the title track and "Young & Crazy." While he's still making music and released El Rio in 2016, Ballard has a new challenge: fatherhood.

Having a baby during these (pardon the expression) unprecedented times, has been a blessing.

It was the perfect time to just get in, close the tepee, and stay put. Her purity and innocence, amongst the world and what I'm seeing- what we're all experiencing, has been the best medicine I could have ever imagined. -Frankie Ballard on having a baby in February 2020

Frankie mentioned baby Pepper on Drake White's "Wednesday Night Therapy" YouTube series. Sort of a country-fied version of Live from Daryl's House, the pair played a handful of songs with the band, including a cover of Sublime's "Santeria." Check out the entire clip below. Frankie talks about Pepper about 20 minutes in and "Santeria" begins at 47:17.