Frederik Meijer Gardens And Sculpture Park is #1 Globally!

The American Horse, Cabin Creek, Butterfly, Neuron, Eve, and many more make up some of the 200 sculptures available at the Frederik Meijer Gardens. According to Luxury Columist these works of art are worthy of a #1 global ranking!

The website which focuses on food, style, travel and luxury lifestyle awarded the park the top spot of the best sculpture parks IN THE WORLD! The permanent collection boasts one of the most extensive collections of outdoor sculptures. The article claims that if you're a lover of art then you should visit the Frederik Meijer Garden and Sculpture Park.

Courtesy of Meijer Gardens

By highlighting works from Ai Wei Wei, Louise Bourgeois, Auguste Rodin and Henry Moore and with a back drop of birds, flowers and tress, the park is a must visit! Spread out over 158 acres, the park also features Michigan’s largest tropical conservatory and one of the largest children’s gardens in the country.

Courtesy of Meijer Gardens

Paul Austin, the writer of the article claims,

"There are also frequent temporary exhibitions showcasing artists such as Pablo Picasso, Mark di Suvero and George Segal. At the James & Shirley Balk Café, you can see a striking glass chandelier by Dale Chihuly."

The gardens recently updated their winter hours. They're open Sunday 11am-5pm and Monday through Saturday 9am to 5pm. Tours, programs and interactive activities are available for visitors throughout the year. Over 700,000 people visit the gardens each year. Ticket prices range from $4 to $14.50.

Courtesy of Meijer Gardens

The park is following new protocols listed on their web-site which include: