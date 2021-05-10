Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Ranked No. 2 in Nation

If you live in West Michigan, you likely know how awesome Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is. There are art and nature exhibits all year long, hundreds of sculptures, plus their Summer Concert Series.

Get our free mobile app

Frederik Meijer Gardens is once again being nationally recognized. The park has been ranked the No. 2 "Best Sculpture Park in America" in a USA Today and 10Best readers poll.

The 20 sculpture parks in the running were chosen by a panel of experts and then the top ten ultimately decided by a public vote.

Here's USA Today's praise for Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park:

Spanning 158 acres in Grand Rapids, the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park features four-seasons outdoor gardens and a five-floor, 15,000-square-foot Tropical Conservatory. The permanent sculpture collection features almost 300 works, many of which are displayed across the 30-acre sculpture park.

The top spot went to Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park in University Park, Illinois.

Here's the full ranking from USA Today:

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park - University Park, Illinois Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - Grand Rapids, Michigan Michigan Legacy Art Park - Thompsonville, Michigan Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum - Lincoln, Massachusetts Glenstone - Potomac, Maryland Art Omi - Ghent, New York Olympic Sculpture Park - Seattle Desert X - Coachella Valley, California Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden - New Orleans

You can find more information on the sculptures at Frederik Meijer here.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is currently open to the public. All tickets are purchased on-site at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Ticketing Center. You can find information on their COVID-19 policies and procedures here.