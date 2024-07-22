One Michigan Pizzeria Featured at the Dave Portnoy Pizza Fest

Barstool Sports president, and noted Michigan Wolverines fan, Dave Portnoy might just be the most famous pizza critic in the world. While he's more of a New York pie guy, his One Bite Pizza Fest is set to feature one famous Michigan pizzeria.

The One Bite Pizza Festival is ready for its second year with over 35 pizza joints from across the country set to be featured. Most of the restaurants in the lineup are from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, so for a Michigan restaurant to join in is rather impressive.

Naturally, El Presidente brought along his favorite Michigan pizza spot, Fredi the Pizzaman, which earned an 8.7 rating in Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Reviews, the highest in the state.

Dave took his one bite... everyone knows the rules... and instantly dubbed Fredi's the best pizza in Detroit.

Of course, the pizza at Fredi's isn't the only story. Fredi notoriously doesn't advertise and closes shop at 5 p.m. When Dave stopped in, Fredi cooked all of the pizza (and goulash) with a waitress and busser.

After his son was diagnosed with Autism, Fredi began giving back to the community with his charity, the Fredi the Pizzaman Foundation, to raise funds to equip Michigan classrooms with sensory equipment.

In the months following Portnoy's raving review, Fredi served lines spanning two blocks down Allen Rd in Melvindale. While the notoriety boosted business and publicity, it also helped him to raise more money for his foundation, serving an even greater cause.

Get our free mobile app

A few years after the review, Fredi helped install a sensory room at Ford Field, and now everyone can enjoy the Detroit Lions.

Now Fredi will be one of many pizzerias featured at the One Bite Pizza Festival in New York City later this year.

On September 14, Randall's Island Park will be packed with pizza connoisseurs from across the nation, many of whom will get their first chance to try the best pizza in Detroit.

Tickets are still available in limited quantities. Details on the event are available at the festival's official website.

READ MORE: Michigan Pizza Chain Named Nation’s Best Pepperoni Pizza

READ MORE: Michigan Pizza Chain Named Nation’s Best Pepperoni Pizza

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison